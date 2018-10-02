Warrants issued for more suspects involved in building fires in Mecosta and Montcalm counties

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Warrants have been issued for two more people in connection to recent fires in Mecosta and Montcalm counties.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, an 18-year-old woman from Morley and a 20-year-old man from Howard City are being sought after four buildings were set on fire October 1.

The buildings were located in Deerfield Township in Mecosta County and Reynolds Township in Montcalm County.

Police say a total of three suspects drove to those locations, broke in and started the fires. A resident inside one of the buildings woke up to the sound of the door being kicked in. The resident reportedly yelled at the suspects and they ran off.

A 32-year-old has already been arrested and expected to be charged later Tuesday.