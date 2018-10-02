× West Michigan makes a run at 80 degrees Wednesday!

WEST MICHIGAN — After several days in the 50s and 60s, it will be nice to get a brief summer-like feel again on Wednesday. In short, a warm front is expected to lift through the state Wednesday morning. Winds will increase from the south at about 12 to 24 miles per hour and move our temperatures well in to the 70s and low 80s. That’s the difference between the last few days and Wednesday. It’s what Meteorologists refer to as warm air advection…simply the transporting of warm air from one location to another. Take a look at our forecast model temperatures below at 6PM on Wednesday.

Once the day ends…a cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The passage of this front will likely generate another round of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The warmest temperatures on Thursday will occur at midnight at 70 degrees or better, before falling into the 50s during the afternoon. It’s what we call cold air advection! Take a look at our forecast model below showing temperatures at 6 AM on Thursday morning.

As I’ve said all week, we are expecting a continued unsettled, wet, and active weather pattern with more shower and thunderstorm chances arriving Friday PM into Saturday morning. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.