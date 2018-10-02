Zadina starts in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Red Wings selected Filip Zadina 6th overall in NHL draft because he can score goals. Zadina will be attempting to do that in a Griffins uniform, at least to start the season.

"Some of the coaches and stuff here it's perfect and the line mates, teammates are awesome so it's just good for me" Zadina said. "Just can better myself here and be better for Detroit as soon as possible."

The Red Wings have not a has a single season 30-goal scorer since 2009, they hope Zadina will change that soon.

"What I noticed with him right away was whether he had a good game or a bad game he always seemed to score" 1st year Griffins coach Ben Simon said. "He's got a knack for finding the back of the net, so he comes down here and continues with that mindset to score goals down here, that will be noticed up top and he'll get his opportunity. But again it's a young kid learning not only the hockey side of things but being a pro every day. It's gonna be a little bit of a learning curve but our job is to develop him as quickly as possible and get him back to where he needs to be."

The Red Wings start the season Thursday at home against Columbus. The Griffins open Friday in Texas against the Stars.