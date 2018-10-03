2nd Kent County resident dies of West Nile virus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Health officials say an elderly Kent County woman has died of complications from the West Nile virus.

It’s the second West Nile death in the county this year. The first was reported in late August.

The Kent County Health Department said Wednesday that there have been 13 suspected or confirmed cases of the virus in the county this year.

West Nile is spread through mosquito bites, and the peak season for it is late summer and early fall. Kent County health officials say the threat of West Nile will remain until consistently cold weather kills mosquitoes.