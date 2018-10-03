5 officers shot in South Carolina’s Florence County

Posted 6:12 PM, October 3, 2018

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot during an active shooter incident in Florence County.

News outlets report sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

A Twitter post from Florence County Emergency Management says that “Due to a high priority call in … Florence, there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area.”

Further details were not immediately available.

