Mary Free Bed makes ArtPrize universally accessible

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Hospital is offering a shuttle service in an effort to make ArtPrize universally accessible.

Staff at ArtPrize say they are thankful for their partnership with Mary Free Bed, which is helping guests with disabilities get around easier.

Staff at Mary Free Bed have been offering a shuttle service for guests with disabilities and free wheelchair rentals.

Organizers say guests need to look for the visitor center at the pavilion in Rosa Parks Circle. There, they can fill out a form, answer a couple of questions, and be on their way.

They also say services are available to help guests plan their visit, depending on the guests’ needs and the art in question.

ArtPrize 10 ends this October 7, with winners being announced October 5.