GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One of the 3D ArtPrize finalists has received a lot of face time, literally.

"108 Death Masks" is on the skywalk between DeVos Place and the Amway Grand Plaza. Nikesha Breeze sculpted each face from her imagination. She used no photos, models or castings to assist her.

The pieces are meant to honor the lives around the world of those dealing with systematic racial violence and oppression. Each mask took about 10 hours to create.