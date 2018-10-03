× City offering expanded hours for absentee voting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – City Clerk Joel Hondorp is announcing extended office hours for city residents who want to vote absentee in November’s midterm elections.

The deadline to register to vote is October 9. Voter registration is also available at the city clerk’s office or at Secretary of State branch offices.

Those wishing to vote absentee, but vote in person, can do so at the city clerk’s office, which is at 300 Monroe NW, 2nd floor, in downtown Grand Rapids. The extended hours are:

Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28 from noon to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Normal hours of the city clerk are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weekdays.

All voters who go to the polls or request an absentee ballot in person must comply with the Michigan voter identification requirement, which requires photo ID such as a Michigan Driver’s License or Identification Card. Individuals who do not have a photo ID or do not bring it with them can still vote. They are required to sign an affidavit stating they are not in possession of a photo ID.