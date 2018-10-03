Death of Berrien Co. child considered ‘suspicious’

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a two month old child.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 5100 Little Paw Paw Lake Road in the Ravine-View Estates in Coloma Township on Monday on a medical call. The child was taken to Watervliet Hospital and later transferred to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. The child died Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m.

Responding deputies found the incident to be suspicious and detectives were called in to assist.  An autopsy is being performed Wednesday.

The investigation is continuing.

 

