Dr. Bitner shows what farmer’s market foods taste great in a Mediterranean Diet

The start to a healthier lifestyle is by changing what you eat. Diets can be difficult, and in most cases "trendy diets" aren't the best when if comes to getting the proper nutrients.

One diet Dr. Bitner recommends is the Mediterranean diet, which consists of primarily plant-based foods, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts. Eating a Mediterranean diet could prevent or even reverse a cluster of risk factors for heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Studies show it may be better for weight loss than a low fat diet and more satisfying.

Dr. Diana Bitner headed to the farmer's market in downtown Grand Rapids to learn more about these foods, and how to incorporate them in our diets.

