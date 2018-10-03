× GRPD: Possible shootout on GR’s near East Side, but no one hurt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driveby shooting Wednesday night on Grand Rapids’ near East Side, and police say gunfire may’ve been returned.

GRPD Lieutenant Joseph Trigg tells FOX 17 there were no reports of anyone being hit by bullets. But a house on Holland Avenue just north of East Fulton Steet evidently was struck multiple times. That location is west of Diamond Avenue. “There are several shell casings. Witnesses said someone from (the house) returned fire on the driveby shooter.”

There was no indication that anyone in the getaway car was injured, either. Police are trying to figure out what precipitated the purported shootout – the investigation is in the very early stages, according to Lieutenant Trigg – who adds that no one is in custody.

However, “we will be seeking a search warrant.”

A perimeter was set up near the house, and police combed the area for evidence, and remained on the scene late Wednesday night.