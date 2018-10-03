Halloween fun for everyone coming to Saugatuck-Douglas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beach season has come and gone, but the good times continue in the Saugatuck-Douglas area. With Halloween less than a month away, thousands will be drawn to their 20th annual Halloween celebration weekend.

The weekend will kick off with Friday's event, Glow in the Park. On October 26, downtown Saugatuck and Cook Park will be full of glowing decorations. There will be entertainment for all ages including a Terrainable ride, DJ, dance party, UV face painters, black light tent, glow merchandise, games, grafts, food, and glowing cotton candy.

In addition to all the glowing activities, local shops will be running their Midnight Madness Sales throughout the night, as well as restaurants holding After-Glow Parties.

Then the fun continues on Saturday night across the bridge with the 20th annual Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults. The parade will be full of costuming and performances by many talented adults. The party starts downtown at 9 a.m. and will continue around town at participating bars with costume competitions.

For a complete event schedule, visit douglashalloween.com.