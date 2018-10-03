Michigan House votes to repeal ban against ticket scalping

Posted 3:24 PM, October 3, 2018, by

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has voted to repeal Michigan’s rarely enforced ban against scalping tickets to games, concerts and other entertainment events.

The bill was approved 71-36 Wednesday and sent to the Senate. A similar attempt to legalize ticket scalping died in the Senate in 2014.

The issue has pitted venue owners such as pro sports teams and public universities — which support the ban — against brokers who buy and resell their tickets mostly on the Internet and want the prohibition rescinded.

Scalping, or selling tickets above face value, is a misdemeanor that can lead to a maximum 90 days in jail or $500 fine.

The legislation also would institute penalties for possessing “bot” software that interferes with ticket sale operations over the internet.

