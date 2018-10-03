Mills Landing, A Hasting Favorite, closes after 27 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HASTINGS, Mich.--A popular West Michigan restaurant closing its doors after nearly 30 years of service, our Candese Charles was in Hastings to capture all of the sad goodbyes and fond memories shared as the restaurant closed up shop for the final time on sunday afternoon.

Mills Landing, known for its omelets and small-town charm, opened its doors for the final time on Sunday morning.

20 minutes after opening for the final time, the restaurant was filled with patrons coming to share one last meal with their Mills Landing family.

"This is part of Hastings. Always has been part of Hastings. I really hate to see them go. I'm gonna miss them," says Renee Scharping, longtime customer.

It was a tearful goodbye for many.

"I asked him this morning where are we going to go for breakfast. I'm going to miss these girls we won't see them every weekend. That's going to be hard, they're like family," says Linda & Albert Pacheco, longtime customers.

But, owner Andrea Purdun says that with her longtime cooks leaving the restaurant, closing up shop had to be done to preserve all that her family had created.

"In the idea of trying to replace them. I mean we collected some applications and we've tried to do some hiring before and it just doesn't seem to work out and we just decided to close the doors as a team," says Purdun.

Andrea's parents and sister opened Mills Landing back in 1991, creating a homey atmosphere that many of the employees say is hard to come by.

"It's been a lot of fun. We've had a lot of fun, we've had a lot of good times. A lot of customers that we know and love and (23:43:02) "working for the Curtis family they've just been so generous and so kind not just to their employees but to the community and I think they've passed that on to their kids and their grandkids and it's been wonderful," says Anna Alexander, server.

Though many are sad to see the restaurant go, Purdun says she's happy with the legacy that is left behind.

"It's time! We've rode this wave, it's been good, we've all had a good time but we need to be done," says Purdun.

Mills Landing closed for the last time at 12:30 pm on Sunday before shutting, each and every one of the customers received a free meal and all of the employees received bonuses.

Andrea says she plans to have a Mills Landing reunion next spring stop by their facebook page for more details.