Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 3

1. Around 2:18 p.m. today, about 225 million mobile devices across the country will all go off at the same time. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it'll sound like an Amber Alert or Flood Warning, and the subject text will be: Presidential Alert.

The message will say "This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

It's the first nationwide test for a wireless phone emergency alert. A test of broadcast systems will happen two minutes later.

2. Everyone's furry friends will now be able to chow down at Chow Hound.

The West Michigan pet supplier has opened in-store pet bakeries at three of its locations. At each of the pop-up shops, pups will be able to eat dog biscuits that will be baked fresh daily.

The pet bakeries are now open at Chow Hound Stores on Burton Street and at Knapp's Crossings in Grand Rapids, as well as the store in Portage. The biscuits will come in two sizes and customers can choose between plain and frosted biscuits.

For the month of October, they'll donate $1 for every biscuit sold to Harbor Humane Society, Humane Society of West Michigan and Kalamazoo Animal Rescue.

3. Gerber is looking for its next fresh face. Could your household have the next Gerber Baby Ambassador?

Submit a picture of your child on Instagram from now until October 20 using #GerberPhotoSearch2018.

Lucas Warren was selected last year, he was the first spokes-baby with Down Syndrome. Children 4-years-old and younger are eligible. The winner will be on Gerber's social media channels, and the family will win $50,000.

4. Months after closing all stores, a new report claims Toys 'R' Us may be making a comeback.

The Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy auction was cancelled. The Wall Street Journal reports there is a plan to reboot the brand and open new stores. Lenders hope to reopen a new Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us.

There's no word how many stores would be open or when. Earlier this year, the toy superstore closed more than 700 stores with thousands of employees losing their jobs.

5. Dunkin' has a new kind of cold brew on tap, an actually beer called the "Dunkin' Coffee Porter."

The company partnering with harpoon brewery to bring customers a malt beer made with Dunkin's espresso-blend coffee.

The brew is now available across the Eastern U.S.