Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet performing with GR Symphony this weekend

One of the world's most illustrious pianists is coming to West Michigan to play with the Grand Rapids Symphony this weekend. Not only is he prepared for battle, but he's also dressed to impress everyone in the audience.

John Varineau, Associate Conductor of the Grand Rapids Symphony, talks about what audience members can expect at this performance based on the stories from "Arabian Nights."

"Scheherazade" will be performed at DeVos Performance Hall at October 5 and 6. Performances start at 8 p.m. each night.

To purchase tickets, visit grsymphony.org.