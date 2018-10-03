× Pizza delivery driver in critical condition after stabbing in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pizza delivery driver is said to be in critical condition after being stabbed.

Police in Grand Rapids say it happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Burton Street SE.

The victim, who were told is in employee at Burton Heights Pizza, ended up trying to drive himself to the hospital after the stabbing.

The driver made it to Wealthy Street SE near LeGrave Avenue where he crashed his car.

Investigators say a person of interest was taken into custody but it’s not clear what led up to the incident.

No names have been released.