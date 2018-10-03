Police: Grand Rapids stabbing victim crashes en route to hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities say the victim in a stabbing crashed while trying to drive to the hospital after the incident.

The stabbing was reported a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Burton Street SE near Burton Heights Pizza.  The crash happened at Wealthy Street SE between LaGrave and Sheldon avenues.

Grand Rapids Police say a person of interest in the stabbing is in custody. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear.

