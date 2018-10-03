Postal worker quits, boxes of mail found dumped on side of New Jersey road

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. – A postal worker left a heap of boxes packed with mail on the side of a South New Jersey road, according to the Courier-Post.

A Facebook user shared a photo of the discarded United States Postal Service mail on Sunday with the caption, “If you[‘re] looking for your mail it maybe on river road by 36st station … ”

The photo, posted by a user named Positive Energy Bennett, has been shared more than 3,000 times.

USPS investigators learned that the mail carrier had resigned Sept. 8.

“We do not anticipate any further action against this individual,” Special Agent Scott Balfour told the paper Wednesday. “The Roxborough Station Post Office is going to deliver the mail.”

Authorities did not say what might have led the ex-employee to dump hundreds of letters.