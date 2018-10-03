Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids celebrating all things Polish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Knights of Saint Casimir invite you to celebrate Pulaski Days at the 6th Street Hall in Grand Rapids.

The annual three-day celebration kicks off Wednesday, October 3, with a kielbasa eating contest at 7 p.m. and live music by Stan Mroz Orchestra from 6 to 10 p.m. at the 6th Street Hall, 649 Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

You can also get great food and hear awesome live music at the hall on both Friday, October 5, and Saturday, October 6, with live music by Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish and Larry Mack from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

If you are interested in learning more, check out their Facebook page.