Run through Fenn Valley Vineyards at Vine Wine’d Trail Run

Run through the gorgeous trails and scenery of Fenn Valley Vineyard at the annual Vine Wine'd Trail Run on Saturday.

As October is the heart of wine grape harvest, the sights, smells, and taste of harvest will envelop you as you wine’d your way through one of our two courses.

The 10K and 5K are timed races on a challenging trail course. The 1 mile is not timed and is set on an easier course.

The race starts at 10 a.m.

Get a discount on registration by typing in the promo code: FOX17VINE.

To register, visit fennvalley.com/vinedashwined.