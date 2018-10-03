× Severe weather possible overnight

WEST MICHIGAN — Even though it’s October and severe weather season is typically winding down at this time of year, we’ll have to be on the look-out for strong to severe thunderstorms very late tonight and early Thursday morning. A strong cold front to our northwest will trigger severe thunderstorms — some of which could produce tornadoes in northern and Upper Michigan — this evening and just after midnight. These storms will likely evolve into a line of thunderstorms with straight-line winds as they slide through the FOX 17 viewing area.

As the above image shows, this line will be moving through Grand Rapids around 3:00 AM. And although Future Track HD doesn’t show much, there could be more to this line of storms than what it implies.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center now has much of the area in a Slight Risk for severe weather:

The main threat with these storms will be damaging straight line winds in excess of 60 mph. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled-out either, especially north of a line from Muskegon to Mt. Pleasant.

In addition, much cooler weather is on the way tomorrow morning. Here is a look at Future Track HD temperatures at midnight tonight:

And here’s another look at 8:30 AM, after that cold front has cleared the area.

Be sure to keep it tuned to FOX 17 for any updates on Thursday morning’s severe weather potential, and a look ahead at your weekend forecast.