Student hurt in crash on Rivertown Parkway

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – One person was seriously hurt and others suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a bus in Grandville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Rivertown Parkway and Potomac Avenue in front of the RiverTown Crossings Mall.

Grandville police say that the crash involved a Rapid bus that was going north into the mall and a car with three high school students heading east on Rivertown Parkway.  One of the students suffered a serious injury. One person was injured on the bus.

The Rapid has put a replacement bus into rotation on that route for the day.

