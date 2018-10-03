Two vehicles hit Wyoming bank; two hospitalized

Posted 3:50 PM, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:29PM, October 3, 2018

WYOMING, Mich.  — Kent County Dispatch Authority says two vehicles plowed into a bank in Wyoming around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, and two people had to be taken to a hospital.

The location was the Chase Bank at 4333 S. Division Avenue SW. That’s just north of 44th Street.

FOX 17 photo – Dino Kahrimanovic

Details about how it happened have not been provided by police yet. Dispatchers tell FOX 17 a woman was briefly pinned underneath a car, but got out. A dispatcher says that, although the injuries were considered to be serious, they were not thought to be life-threatening.

Photo Courtesy: Ray Shonk

Wyoming Police, fire and ambulance crews all responded to the scene.

Kent County Dispatch says traffic was not blocked in that immediate area, as of 3:55 p.m.

 

 

