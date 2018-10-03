Two vehicles hit Wyoming bank; two hospitalized

WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority says two vehicles plowed into a bank in Wyoming around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, and two people had to be taken to a hospital.

The location was the Chase Bank at 4333 S. Division Avenue SW. That’s just north of 44th Street.

Details about how it happened have not been provided by police yet. Dispatchers tell FOX 17 a woman was briefly pinned underneath a car, but got out. A dispatcher says that, although the injuries were considered to be serious, they were not thought to be life-threatening.

Wyoming Police, fire and ambulance crews all responded to the scene.

Kent County Dispatch says traffic was not blocked in that immediate area, as of 3:55 p.m.