Vander Fest 2018 kicks off in Spring Lake this weekend

SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- Vander Mill is hosting the party of the weekend this Saturday, October 6th.

The Michigan Cider Association is working with Vander Mill to present Vander Fest at their Spring Lake location with music, drinks and great local food trucks.

Live entertainment will be paired with nearly 20 different cider and beer selections from local cideries and breweries.

General Admission tickets can be purchased on Vander Mill's website and will get you in the door with a complimentary glass and 8 drink tokens.

Vander Mill recently released Nunica Pine and LL Cool Bayes for the fall season.