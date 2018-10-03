Vander Fest 2018 kicks off in Spring Lake this weekend

Posted 6:42 AM, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 08:06AM, October 3, 2018

SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- Vander Mill is hosting the party of the weekend this Saturday, October 6th.

The Michigan Cider Association is working with Vander Mill to present Vander Fest at their Spring Lake location with music, drinks and great local food trucks.

Live entertainment will be paired with nearly 20 different cider and beer selections from local cideries and breweries.

General Admission tickets can be purchased on Vander Mill's website and will get you in the door with a complimentary glass and 8 drink tokens.

Vander Mill recently released Nunica Pine and LL Cool Bayes for the fall season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s