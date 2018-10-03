West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- 17 of the last 18 West Michigan Conference titles in football have been won by either Montague or Oakridge and that will once again be the case this season as they will meet Friday night with the winner getting no worse than a share of the title.

"This far into the season especially with what we are playing for it is a playoff atmosphere" Oakridge head coach Cary Harger said. "Big game, big crowd, lots of media, telling them this was one of your goals you wanted the conference championship as one of your goals and this is what you get to experience and what high school kid wouldn't want to have that experience."

Last season Montague trounced Oakridge, 40-0 on its way to the outright WMC championship.

"We've been waiting for this I would say since it ended (last year), Oakridge running back/linebacker Leroy Quinn said." "We've had it circled up on the calendar and now it's here now we can't wait until Friday to show what we really can do against them."

Montague has battle injuries to key players this season, but through it all the Wildcats have won 5 straight games heading into Friday night.

"Big learning experience probably the biggest of the four years so far" Montague senior running back/safety Bryce Stark said. "I think we kind of started at the bottom grade was an F in the beginning of the season and we are kind of up to a B plus and still rising."

Grant and Newaygo will renew an old time rivalry in the Blitz Battle. The Tigers and Lions have split the last 68 matchups in football, Friday's winner will be in much better shape for a playoff berth than the loser.

Other games we are planning to send cameras to on Friday include:

Breckenridge (6-0) at Carson City (6-0)

Dansville (5-1) at Pewamo-Westphalia (6-0)

Portland (6-0) at Ionia (1-5)

Rockford (3-3) at Hudsonville (5-1)

West Ottawa (5-1) at Grandville (2-4)

Mona Shores (6-0) at Jenison (4-2)

Greenville (2-4) at Northview (4-2)

Grand Rapids Christian (5-1) vs. South Christian (3-3) at East Kentwood

Thornapple Kellogg (5-1) at East Grand Rapids (4-2)

Zeeland West (5-1) at Holland Christian (4-2)

Byron Center (2-4) at Zeeland East (5-1)

Spring Lake (5-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Cental (5-1)

West Catholic (3-3) at Allendale (3-3)

Hopkins (5-1) vs. Calvin Christian (1-5) at Grandville Middle School

Belding (5-1) at Godwin Heights (3-3)

Kalamazoo United (6-0) at Delton Kellogg (5-1)

