2,500 pairs of shoes collected to fund new chair for Kent County man in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- A West Michigan man is paying it forward to a young boy in need of a new jogging stroller.

You may recognize Robert Woldhuis from running the streets of Kent County, wearing a tutu and carrying an American flag.

A few months ago, he organized a shoe drive for a young man named Austin Stoppa, from Kent County, who suffers from seizures daily.

We're told Stoppa outgrew his old jogging stroller and needs a new one.

That's when Woldhuis sprang into action, organizing donation sites across West Michigan on the Shoes4Austin Facebook page for people to donate shoes, collecting a total of 2,500 shoes.

Woldhuis says not only did the drive help Stoppa, but also many others across the world.

"It was extremely humbling to see the community get behind it. I know that I`ve does a lot of crazy stuff with running, but to get people behind a cause, and to get them to believe in what you`re doing and why you`re doing it, it was extremely humbling to see people shoe up with one pair of shoes or 100's of pairs of shoes, every little bit helped," Woldhuis said.

In case you are wondering, the shoes will go to a company called Funds 2 Orgs who will give Austin about $1,000 dollars for a new chair.

The shoes will then be taken to people in need in third world countries.

"I am extremely thankful, I know Austin`s mom is extremely thankful, we just wanna say thanks to everybody," Woldhuis said.