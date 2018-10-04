$2M winning Super Raffle ticket sold at Grandville gas station

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Someone in West Michigan is waking up $2 million dollars richer this morning after playing the Super Raffle game.

Bricks Gas Station posted the news on its Facebook page late last night saying someone won $2 million dollars playing the game.

The winning ticket was sold at the location on 44th Street in Grandville.

The winner, who has not yet been identified, will get the money over the course of 30 years, or take a one-time payout of 1.3 million.

In case your wondering, tickets to the game cost you $50 and your odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 300,000.

