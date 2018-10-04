Ada dance studio celebrating first month in business

Posted 6:49 AM, October 4, 2018

ADA, Mich. — West Michigan is now home to a new dance studio which is now celebrating its first month in business.

David Matthew Dance studio offers a variety of classes for dancers at any experience level.

The owner, David Braciak, is a native of West Michigan, growing up in Forest Hills.

Braciak attended Grand Rapids Ballet and the Retters Dance Academy, before moving to NYC to attend the School of American Ballet.

Our Brody Carter went to the studio to get a sneak peak of what families can expect.

 

