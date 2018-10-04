Anti-vaping campaign hits Rockford High School

Posted 6:23 PM, October 4, 2018, by

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- The bathrooms at Rockford High School, and schools across the country, will now have signs that attempt to make students think twice before picking up the habit of vaping.  The signs say things like "Strangely enough, some students come in here to put crap into their bodies," and "It's a lot easier to wipe your butt than your lungs."

The most popular place for students to vape in school is the bathroom.

“I can honestly say it happens 75 percent of the time, in bathrooms,” Rockford senior Melissa Chapin said.

Rockford's high school principal says it's a growing problem that's hard to prevent, because vaping devices are smaller and more discreet than they used to be.

“We’re fighting this battle on many fronts right now, and I think education is the key,” Rockford High School principal Dan Zang said.

It's a new normal for students, says Chapin. And that's also a big part of the problem.

“I think at this point everyone’s just kind of used to it, so no one’s saying anything,” Chapin said.

Which is why schools are hoping students will get the message from the writing on the bathroom wall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s