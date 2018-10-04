Anti-vaping campaign hits Rockford High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- The bathrooms at Rockford High School, and schools across the country, will now have signs that attempt to make students think twice before picking up the habit of vaping. The signs say things like "Strangely enough, some students come in here to put crap into their bodies," and "It's a lot easier to wipe your butt than your lungs."

The most popular place for students to vape in school is the bathroom.

“I can honestly say it happens 75 percent of the time, in bathrooms,” Rockford senior Melissa Chapin said.

Rockford's high school principal says it's a growing problem that's hard to prevent, because vaping devices are smaller and more discreet than they used to be.

“We’re fighting this battle on many fronts right now, and I think education is the key,” Rockford High School principal Dan Zang said.

It's a new normal for students, says Chapin. And that's also a big part of the problem.

“I think at this point everyone’s just kind of used to it, so no one’s saying anything,” Chapin said.

Which is why schools are hoping students will get the message from the writing on the bathroom wall.