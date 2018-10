× Child hospitalized after being hit by car in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A child has been hospitalized after being hit by a car.

Dispatchers in Van Buren County say the 13-year-old girl was hit around 7:11 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 687 and Territorial Road in Keeler Township.

No word on the girl’s extent of injuries but we do know she was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.