Driver arrested after drunk driving crash that critically injured 2 teens

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies in Ottawa County say alcohol and speed were likely a factor in a crash near Grand Valley State University that injured four people, two seriously.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, at the intersection of Pierce Street near 52nd Avenue in Allendale Charter Township.

Deputies say two vehicles were heading westbound on Pierce Street, when a vehicle tried to pass the other while trying to turn into an apartment complex.

Police say the driver who caused the crash, identified as an 18-year-old from Allendale, was under the influence of alcohol, when he crashed into the drivers side door of the car he was trying to pass.

The driver who was hit in the second car, identified as a 19-year-old GVSU student from Rochester, was seriously injured in the crash.

Two people inside the car of the driver who caused the crash were also injured, one critically. The driver is now behind bars and is facing charges for Operating While Intoxicated causing serious injury.

The intersection reopened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday. No names have been released.