Experience the extravagant fall colors of Pure Ludington

Many folks head to Ludington over the summer to enjoy the beautiful beaches and waterfront activities, but the fun leave along with the warm weather. Pure Ludington is the perfect destination to see Michigan's radiant fall foliage, plus the city has great deals on activities and lodging, so there's no excuse to miss out on a weekend getaway.

Tourists travel far and wide to see the beautiful reds, oranges, and yellows of Autumn in Ludington. There's even a variety of ways to experience these Color Tours by either walking and biking the trails, or by kayaking and paddleboarding the river.

Another popular sight is Ludington State Park. The state park is home to the Big Sable Lighthouse, plus it's a great place to watch the sun set on Lake Michigan.

Then once the Color Tour is finished, head to one of the many local farms to pick fresh Michigan produce. One of the popular farms up in Ludington is Christofferson Farm, where families can pick apples, peaches, cherries, raspberries, and more.

Need more reason to head up to Ludington? Throughout the month of October, buy a one night stay at certain hotels or bed & breakfasts, then get the second night for half-off. Click here for a complete list of participating hotels.

With a deal like that, there's no excuse not to visit beautiful Ludington!

For more information on what there is to do in Ludington, go to pureludington.com.