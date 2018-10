Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids, Mich-- An organization is taking steps to end cancer and you can help.

Light the Night, hosted by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is taking place at John Ball Zoo Park in Grand Rapids from 5:30 to 9:00 Saturday the 6th.

This event delivers hope to families in a time of despair and provides life-saving research & support for cancer patients and their families.

For more information: click here.