Grand jury indicts Detroit councilman on bribery charges

Posted 1:30 PM, October 4, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Detroit city councilman on bribery charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit says Gabe Leland faces one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and two counts of bribery.

Authorities say $15,000 in bribes and free auto body work were solicited and accepted from a local business owner. The indictment also accuses Leland of agreeing to help delay or prevent the city’s sale of property the business owner believed was his.

Leland was elected in 2013, just a few weeks after former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was sent to prison for 28 years for city hall corruption. Leland was re-elected in 2017.

The Associated Press left messages Thursday seeking comment from Leland and his attorney.

A bar owner sued Leland earlier this year, accusing him of extorting alcohol and food from the now-closed business.

