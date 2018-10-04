GRPS, Kent First Steps, GRCC partner for Play and Learn Groups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Parents and caregivers in the Kent County area can attend these learning groups to better prepare their children for a positive start to the school year.

Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kent First Steps, and Grand Rapids Community College are partnering up to create Early Learning Communities Play and Learn Groups. Representatives with Play and Learn say the groups support community-based learning experiences and strengthen familial relationships.

Sessions are offered weekly across 12 locations.

Each 90 minute session is free to attend and is open to all families that are interested.

Participating families also get to take home a free book.

If you would like to attend a Play and Learn session or would like to know more, head to their website.