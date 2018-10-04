Kalamazoo Aldi reopens after remodel with a new design

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Residents living in Kalamazoo will be excited to know that their store has been remodeled and is opening back up to the public Thursday.

The first 100 customers through the doors at the store located at 3720 Gull Road in Kalamazoo will get gift cards and be entered for a chance to win free produce for a year.

Doors are open to shoppers after the ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m.

The renovation is part of a larger effort to revamp more than 1,300 stores across the United States, including 15 locations in West Michigan, over the next two years.

Aldi also plans on adding 25,000 jobs by the year 2022.