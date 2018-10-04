“Magic” Johnson to guest speak at Mercy Health’s 125th Anniversary Luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a remarkable history behind Mercy Health Saint Mary's, especially since they're celebrating 125 years of service here in West Michigan. As a thank you, Mercy Health is hosting a special anniversary lunch celebration showcasing the history of Saint Mary's impact on the health of the community.

During the luncheon, special guest Earvin "Magic" Johnson will speak at the event.

They luncheon will also be recognizing employees and partners for their service and achievements.

The event will take place on Monday, October 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Steelcase Ballroom in DeVos Place.

Tickets cost $125, and can be purchased at saintmarysevent.com.