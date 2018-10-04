Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Someone in West Michigan is $2 million richer after playing the Michigan Lottery "Super Raffle" game.

Bricks Gas Station posted the news on its Facebook page late Wednesday night, saying someone won $2 million playing the game.

The winning ticket was sold at the location on 44th Street in Grandville. Tickets to the game cost $50 and the odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 300,000.

The winner, who has not yet been identified, will get the money over the course of 30 years, or take a one-time payout of $1.3 million.

2. A toy drive is planned for the weekend to help collect items for kids living at the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan.

The U.S. Coast Guard is holding the event in Muskegon for the first time on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's planned at the Walmart on Henry Street with the goal to fill a Vietnam-era restored PBR boat.

The Coast Guard says it will also be using the event as a way to promote boating safety and line up boat safety inspections for the next boating season.

3. Shoppers are expected to be out and about this holiday season thanks to a good economy, but not as much as last year.

The National Retail Federation expects sales in November and December to raise between 4.3 percent and 4.8 percent. While those are good numbers, they're not as good as the 5.3 percent increase from last year.

Seasonal jobs are also expected to increase between 585,000 and 650,000, up from 582,000 last year.

The forecast is based on consumer credit, disposable personal income, and monthly retail sales.

4. Clothing Retailers Express just launched a rental service for customers, becoming the third major retailer to do so, in less than a year.

For $70 a month, people can rent up to three pieces of clothing at a time. Once renters are done with the clothes, just ship them back and get three more items.

Plan on two days for processing, and another three days for delivery.

Express says the service is expected to boost spending while keeping the risks for the company relatively low.

5. Taco 'bout some good news! It's National Taco Day, and a restaurant in West Michigan is hosting a party all day long.

On The Border is offering an endless supply of ground beef and chicken tacos for just $8.99.

Mix and match as many tacos as you want, including both crunchy and soft shell. You'll also get rice, beans, and chips with salsa on the side.

There's a catch: the deal is only good for dining in. The restaurant is also offering a 15 percent discount on any catering orders more than $200.