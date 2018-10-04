Nearly 2K without power in Kent County after strong winds

Posted 4:04 AM, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:04AM, October 4, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Thousands of Consumer's Energy customers are waking up in the dark Thursday after strong winds knocked out power.

An estimated 1,730 Consumer's Energy customers are without power in Kent County, specifically in the Kent City area along M37 and North Newaygo Road.

Power is expected to be restored in that area by 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Consumer's Energy outage map.

Other areas dealing with outages include Muskegon County, with 866 customers without power. Another 1,174 are without power in Ottawa County.

Some customers are also dealing with minor outages in Allegan, VanBuren, Mecosta, and Montcalm counties.

