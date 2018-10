Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Taco lovers have a chance to dine-in on endless ground beef and chicken tacos all day long, thanks to National Taco Day.

On the Border is offering bottomless tacos to dine-in customers for just $8.99.

Diners can mix and match beef and chicken to their hearts content, including both crunchy and soft shell. Rice, beans, chips, and salsa even come on the side.

The restaurant is also offering a 15% discount on any catering orders more than $200.