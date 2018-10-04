Online voter registration bills near final OK in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents could register to vote online under bills nearing Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk.

The House approved the legislation unanimously Wednesday. The measures previously passed the Senate and are expected to receive final procedural votes later this year.

Under the proposed laws, Michigan would develop an interface so voter registration applications could be submitted on the secretary of state’s website. The system would be off limits to people without a valid driver’s license or state identification card or those who submit a change of address within the previous 10 days.

People wishing to register to vote now must complete a form by hand and mail or deliver it to their local clerk.

About 95 percent of Michigan’s voting-age population is registered to vote.

