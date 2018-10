Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Drivers are being asked to avoid the area near East Kentwood High School after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Kent County dispatchers say a person was hit by a car in the area on Kalamazoo Avenue and 60th Street early Thursday morning.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No word on the condition of the pedestrian but we are told the driver is cooperating.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.