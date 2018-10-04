Pizza delivery driver dies after stabbing, crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pizza delivery driver who was stabbed in Grand Rapids and then crashed while trying to drive himself to the hospital has died, police said.

The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Burton Street SE. Grand Rapids Police say the victim, an employee of Burton Heights Pizza, tried to drive himself to the hospital afterward.

He crashed on Wealthy Street SE near LaGrave and was said to have critical injuries. Police say he died Thursday morning.

Investigators say a person of interest was taken into custody but other details surrounding the incident were unclear.

The driver’s name was not released.