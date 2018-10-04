Dispatchers: Couple allegedly passed counterfeit bills at Tanger Outlets

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kent County Dispatch Authority says a man and woman are in custody after police responded to the alleged passing of counterfeit bills Thursday afternoon at Tanger Outlets – and the couple took off.

The first call about someone passing counterfeit bills at “several stores” in the outlet mall came around 4:15 p.m., according to dispatchers. Tanger Outlets is at 350 – 84th Street SW, west of US-131. There was no word how many bogus bills were passed, or the cash value.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the couple took off when officers arrived on the scene, but no chase ensued. The alleged getaway vehicle crashed on 84th Street near Burlingame Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to the Dispatch Authority. The man and woman inside both took off running after the crash, but were taken into custody a short time later.

Dispatchers say the woman had some difficulty breathing after the crash, so an ambulance was sent to the scene. There was no immediate indication whether she had to be taken to a hospital, or just received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

Meanwhile, dispatchers say the man had to be Tasered in order to be apprehended, allegedly. There was no word about his condition.

Names, ages and other information about the alleged counterfeiting incidents – and which stores they occurred at – have not been disclosed yet, as police continue their investigation.