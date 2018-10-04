Police: Man grabs Walgreens clerk during attempted robbery

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery Thursday at a Portage Walgreens store.

The incident happened at around 8:55 a.m. at the store at 5933 S. Westnedge Ave. Portage Police say in a release that a man brought an item to the checkout area, reached over the counter and grabbed a female clerk by her clothing and demanded money.

The woman screamed and pulled away from the suspect. He let her go and fled the store, according to a release.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 30s or 40s who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 240 pounds. He has a clean-shaven head and a 2-3 inch long goatee, police said.

He was wearing gray or tan pants and a gray t-shirt at the time of a robbery.

A Michigan State Police dog tracked the man to Walnut Trails apartment complex but the track was lost there.

Anyone with information on this case can call Portage Police at 269-329-4567.