Predict your run time, win a free pie at Portage Turkey Trot 5K

The Turkey Trot is returning to Portage on Thanksgiving Day, but there's a twist. This year runners can predict their running time for a chance to win some free food!

When runners register at the event, they'll predict that their time will be when crossing the finish line. Those with the top 10 closest predicted times will take home a Grand Traverse pie.

Proceeds from the run will help Kalamazoo Area Runners put on other fun runs in the area. They'll also be collecting donations such as clothes and non-perishable foods to deliver to the Kalamazoo Gospel Mission and Portage Community Outreach Center.

Registration cost $15 per person, with a family cap of $50 when registering four or more people.

The Turkey Trot 5K Time Prediction Run takes place November 22, at Portage West Middle School.

Sign up at runsignup.com and search Kalamazoo Area Runners.