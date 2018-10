Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. -- The Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Comstock Township Thursday morning.

Undersheriff Jim Vandyken with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department tells FOX 17 they are actively investigating an armed robbery at the Consumers Credit Union on Gull Road.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect has been taken into custody or not.

FOX 17 has a crew on the way to scene and will provide updates as they become available.