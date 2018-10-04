South Haven Brewpub’s 2nd Annual Brew for Boobs happening Oct. 14

The City of South Haven doesn't shut down once summer is over, there are plenty of places to eat, drink, and raise money for a good cause. One of those places is South Haven Brewpub, which is hosting their second annual Brews For Boobs to raise money for breast cancer research.
From noon to 5 p.m. on October 14, the brewery will have fun for all ages like games with prizes, raffles, live music, and more!
$1 from every pint sold will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
For more information visit southhavenbrewpub.com.