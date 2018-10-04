South Haven Brewpub’s 2nd Annual Brew for Boobs happening Oct. 14

Posted 12:11 PM, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 12:10PM, October 4, 2018

The City of South Haven doesn't shut down once summer is over, there are plenty of places to eat, drink, and raise money for a good cause. One of those places is South Haven Brewpub, which is hosting their second annual Brews For Boobs to raise money for breast cancer research.

From noon to 5 p.m. on October 14, the brewery will have fun for all ages like games with prizes, raffles, live music, and more!

$1 from every pint sold will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

For more information visit southhavenbrewpub.com.

