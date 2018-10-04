Taco shop in GR hosting fundraiser on National Taco Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - As we all know, you can find a good taco almost anywhere you looks nowadays. However, one place is doing something extra special to celebrate today being National Taco Day. When you buy a taco from Taco El Cunado's Bridge Street location, you will be helping protect mothers and their babies while you dive into your delectable dinner choice.

For every taco sold today from Tacos El Cunado, 15% of the earnings will go to March of Dimes. Today's fundraiser was set up personally by the owner, Maria De La Luz Martinez, who had a baby born 8 weeks premature. Knowing the pain and struggle that she went through, she wanted to use her passion in life to help other moms and their kids.

The fundraiser is only happening at their Bridge Street location, which is 1024 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids. If you would like to grab a few tacos tonight and help a good cause, they will be open until 10 PM.